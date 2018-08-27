Pet photo contest under way

The New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare Society is holding a 2019 pet photo calendar contest to raise funds for the abandoned, neglected and abused dogs and cats the organization rescues and to celebrate contestants’ pets.

To enter the contest, or to vote for a pet, visit nfsaw.org, visit the New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare page on Facebook and follow the links, or visit gogophotocontest.com/newfairfieldshermananimalwelfaresociety.

Voting ends Sept. 8 at 9 p.m.

All pets are welcome. The pet does not need to be a NFSAW adoptee.

The top vote recipient will be on the calendar’s cover and receive a $100 Petco gift card and a free copy of the calendar.

Each of the next 12 top vote getters will be featured as a full-page pet of the month and receive a free copy of the calendar.

The second-place top vote getter will also receive a $50 Tractor Supply gift card.

The cost is $10 to enter and $1 to vote.