Pet Assistance named a ‘Top-Rated Nonprofit’

Pet Assistance, Inc., a non-profit organization that serves the Greater New Milford area, has been named a “2018 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews of nonprofits.

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that Pet Assistance, Inc. received from aid recipients.

This is the third consecutive year that the organization has been nationally recognized for its work helping needy people and their pets.

"Our services have no geographic boundaries,” said Ruth Pearl, a New Milford resident, and founder and president of Pet Assistance, Inc.

“As veterinary prices continue to soar, more and more people call us saying, ‘I never thought I would have to ask for help.’”

Pet Assistance Inc. has helped hundreds of pets needing emergency veterinary care; pets that would have died or been euthanized solely because their owners did not have sufficient funds for emergency vet care.