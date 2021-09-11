Peru: Abimael Guzmán, head of Shining Path insurgency, dies FRANKLIN BRICEÑO, Associated Press Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 11:36 a.m.
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Abimael Guzmán, the leader of the brutal Shining Path insurgency in Peru who was captured in 1992, died on Saturday in a military hospital after an illness, the Peruvian government said.
Guzmán, 86, died at 6:40 a.m. after suffering from an infection, Justice Minister Aníbal Torres said.