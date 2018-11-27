Person struck, killed by train in central New York

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in central New York say a person was struck and killed by a train.

Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m. Monday in Utica and involved a CSX freight train. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

CSX and Amtrak passenger train traffic was suspended in both directions for about three hours. Service resumed around 10 p.m.

Authorities haven't released the victim's identity Tuesday.

An investigation continues.