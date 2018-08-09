Perseid display event set at observatory

The John J. McCarthy Observatory in New Milford will hold a special Perseid party event Aug. 12 at dusk.

The event will be held during the peak of the Perseid display.

This year there will be ideal for observation since there will be no moonlight to interfere with viewing.

The program will be based on the weather. To be sure the program is happening, call 860-946-0312.

Attendees may wish to bring warm clothes, a reclining beach chair, blanket or sleeping bag with ground cover, cameras with the widest lens, and a tripod.