Perl to visit Washington library

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a visual program and book signing with renowned art critic and author Jed Perl June 3 at 2 p.m.

Perl will sign copies of his recent book “Calder: The Conquest of Time. The Early Years: 1898 - 1940,” the first authorized biography of America’s 20th century sculptor Alexander Calder.

Perl will delve into the artist’s monumental contribution to modern art through the lens of Calder’s own personal history, exploring how he became - and remains - an avant-garde artist with mass appeal.

The book is based on scores of interviews and unprecedented access to Calder’s letters and papers, and comprised of more than 350 illustrations, including rarely seen works and archival photographs.

Following the presentation, the author will answer audience questions and sign copies of the book.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.