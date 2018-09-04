Pentagon: Remains of US POW from Korean War identified

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. military officials say the remains of a missing New York soldier who died during the Korean War more than 60 years ago have been identified.

The Pentagon's Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday that 1st Lt. Herman L. Falk's remains were identified last month using DNA analysis, dental records and material evidence.

DPAA says the 22-year-old from Manhattan was serving in the Army's 2nd Infantry Division when he and other members of his platoon were reported missing during fighting in South Korea in February 1951.

Officials say after the war returning American POWs reported Falk had died that spring at a POW camp in North Korea.

Falk's remains were among those of at least 400 U.S. servicemen handed over by the North Koreans from 1990-94.

Funeral arrangements are pending.