Penny auction to aid senior programs

The New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board will hold a penny auction fundraiser May 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the senior center at 40 Main St.

The event will feature the sale of food, bake goods and beverages, as well as a 50/50 door prize.

For $2, a guest will receive 25 tickets or for $5 receive 75 tickets.

The auction drawings will begin at 1 p.m., with all proceeds to benefit senior programs and events throughout the year.

The advisory board’s mission is to serve as a community local point for senior services where adults age 60 and older come together for fellowship and program participation, to engage in opportunities for dignity and personal growth, to improve and enrich their quality of life, to support the needs of older adults, to enhance their independence and to broaden their involvement within the Greater New Milford area.