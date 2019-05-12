Penny auction to aid senior programs

The New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board will hold a penny auction fundraiser May 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the senior center at 40 Main St.

The event will feature the sale of food, bake goods and beverages, as well as a 50/50 door prize. For $2, a guest will receive 25 tickets or for $5 receive 75 tickets.

The auction drawings will begin at 1 p.m., with all proceeds to benefit senior programs and events throughout the year.