Penny auction set at church

Salem Covenant Church in Washington will hold its 23rd annual church penny auction Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m.

The drawing for the family-friendly event will be held at 1 p.m. at the 96 Baldwin Hill Road church.

Offerings will include items for children, baked goods, treasures of all kinds and a 50/50 raffle.

A lunch of sandwiches, desserts and hot and cold beverages will be available.