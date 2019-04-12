Penny auction set at St. Mark’s

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 5 Main St. South in Bridgewater will hold its annual penny auction April 13. Doors will open at 11 a.m., with the drawing set for 1 p.m.

A luncheon and door prizes will be offered. One free envelope per family will be given with a donation of three canned goods to support the Bridgewater Food Pantry.

For more information, call Barbara Oster at 203-775-4630.