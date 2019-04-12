https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Penny-auction-set-at-St-Mark-s-13755799.php
Penny auction set at St. Mark’s
St. Mark’s Episcopal Church at 5 Main St. South in Bridgewater will hold its annual penny auction April 13. Doors will open at 11 a.m., with the drawing set for 1 p.m.
A luncheon and door prizes will be offered. One free envelope per family will be given with a donation of three canned goods to support the Bridgewater Food Pantry.
For more information, call Barbara Oster at 203-775-4630.
View Comments