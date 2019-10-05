Penny auction set at St. Francis

The Women’s Guild at St. Francis Xavier Church in New Milford will hold a penny auction featuring hundreds of items Oct. 12, with doors to open at noon and the winners to be announced at 1:30 p.m.

Each envelope of 100 tickets will cost $1.

Winners must be present to win at the Route 109 church.

In addition to the auction, a special basket drawing will be offered, and refreshments will be available to purchase.