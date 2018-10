Penny auction set at St. Francis

The Women’s Guild at St. Francis Xavier Church on Route 109 in New Milford will hold a penny auction Oct. 13.

Doors will open at noon and winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m.

Envelopes of 100 tickets will cost $1 each.

Winners must be present to win.

Special basket drawings will be offered and refreshments will be available to purchase.