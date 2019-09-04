https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Penny-auction-set-at-Butter-Brook-14410879.php
Penny auction set at Butter Brook
Butter Brook Hill Apartments Residents’ Association in New Milford will hold a penny auction Sept. 7, with doors to open at 11 a.m. and bidding to start at 1 p.m.
A choice of a $5 lunch will be offered: a cold cut wedge, chips, dessert and a beverage.
Tickets for the auction are $1 for 100 tickets. Raffle tickets will cost $2 each.
Only cash will be accepted.
No bingo will be offered.
