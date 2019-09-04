Penny auction set at Butter Brook

Butter Brook Hill Apartments Residents’ Association in New Milford will hold a penny auction Sept. 7, with doors to open at 11 a.m. and bidding to start at 1 p.m.

A choice of a $5 lunch will be offered: a cold cut wedge, chips, dessert and a beverage.

Tickets for the auction are $1 for 100 tickets. Raffle tickets will cost $2 each.

Only cash will be accepted.

No bingo will be offered.