Penny auction set at Butter Brook

Butter Brook Hill Apartments off Hillside Avenue in New Milford will hold its second annual penny auction Sept. 8, with doors to open at 11 a.m. and prizes to be called at 1 p.m.

The cost is $1 for 100 tickets.

A sandwich wedge, chips, a beverage of tea, water or iced tea, and a brownie or two cookies will be offered for $5.

Tickets for raffle baskets will be $1 per ticket.

Individuals must be present to receive their prize.