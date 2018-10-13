Penny auction on tap at senior center

The New Milford Senior Citizens Advisory Board will sponsor a penny auction fundraiser Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the senior center at 40 Main St.

The event will feature the sale of food, baked goods and beverages, as well as a 50/50 door prize.

For $2, guests will receive 25 tickets, or for $5 receive 75 tickets.

The auction drawings will begin at 2:30 p.m.

All proceeds will directly benefit senior programs and events throughout the year.

The center is growing, adding 15 new clients each month.

The advisory board’s mission is to serve as a community focal point for senior services where adults ages 60 and older come together for fellowship and program participation, to engage opportunities for dignity and personal growth, to improve and enrich their quality of life, to support the needs of older individuals, to enhance their independence and to broaden their involvement within the Greater New Milford area.

For more information, call the center at 860-355-6075.