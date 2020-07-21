Pennsylvania reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 infections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than a thousand additional coronavirus infections were reported in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as health officials worked to stifle a recent spike in cases.

The state Health Department said the addition of 1,027 positive cases put the state’s running tally at nearly 103,000. Pennsylvania's two biggest cities accounted for about a third of the latest infections, with 139 reported in Allegheny County and Pittsburgh, and 168 in Philadelphia.

There were also 20 additional deaths statewide, making for 7,038 since the pandemic reached Pennsylvania earlier this year.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.