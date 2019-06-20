Pennsylvania radio station WEEU to stay on air after sale

READING, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania radio station that was in danger of going off the air after its owner filed for bankruptcy is being sold to a broadcasting company with radio stations in the western part of the state.

Twilight Broadcasting of New Freedom is acquiring the federal broadcasting license of WEEU-AM in Reading (REH'-ding) from the Reading Eagle Co., which filed for bankruptcy protection in March.

The deal was announced Thursday. Terms weren't disclosed.

MediaNews is buying the Reading Eagle newspaper for $5 million, but didn't want WEEU, a news-talk station that began broadcasting nearly 90 years ago.

Separately, the Reading Eagle said Thursday that MediaNews has offered jobs to 125 of the company's 195 employees, and 111 accepted the offers. More than 80 are due to be laid off when the sale closes June 30.