Pennsylvania primary features a couple high-profile matchups

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's primary election will decide nominees or officeholders for several high-profile offices, including mayor of the nation's sixth largest city and a U.S. House seat.

The election is May 21.

It features primaries for Philadelphia mayor and two statewide appellate court seats.

In Philadelphia, Democrat Jim Kenney is running for reelection. He's being challenged by two longtime city Democrats.

For state Superior Court, three candidates from each party are running for two open seats. The mid-level appellate court handles civil and criminal appeals from county courts.

There's also a special election to fill an open seat in Congress.

In northern Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedenberg are vying to fill the remaining term of Republican Tom Marino, who resigned in January.