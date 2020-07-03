Pennsylvania man killed in body surfing accident at NJ beach

AVALON, N.J. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has died after hitting his head while body surfing at a New Jersey beach.

The accident occurred around 6:20 p.m. Thursday in Avalon.

Witnesses told police the 73-year-old York man was body surfing when a large wave caused his head to hit the ground beneath the water surface. He was pulled from the water and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The man's name has not been released.

Authorities say the accident remains under investigation.