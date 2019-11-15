Pennsylvania jobless rate up; labor force, payrolls at highs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's unemployment rate ticked up in October for the second straight month, even as payrolls and the labor force hit record highs.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania's unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.2%. It hit a four-decade low of 3.8% earlier this year.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in October.

A survey of households found Pennsylvania's civilian labor force rose by 23,000, surpassing 6.5 million to a record high, as employment and unemployment each rose.

A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 8,400 to a new record high above 6.06 million.

Ten of 11 employment sectors rose, with just a decline in the leisure and hospitality sector.

Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.