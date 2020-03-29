Pennsylvania deaths, cases of COVID-19 continue to increase

Johnathan Palmer, of Shenandoah Heights, fills a man's cart with food at the Beverly Mattson Memorial Food Bank distribution at the J.W. Cooper Community Center in Shenandoah, Pa., Saturday, March 28, 2020. This month, volunteers wore masks and gloves while those picking up food were allowed one at a time at the table or waited in their vehicles for curbside pickup. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP) less Johnathan Palmer, of Shenandoah Heights, fills a man's cart with food at the Beverly Mattson Memorial Food Bank distribution at the J.W. Cooper Community Center in Shenandoah, Pa., Saturday, March 28, 2020. ... more Photo: Lindsey Shuey, AP Photo: Lindsey Shuey, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Pennsylvania deaths, cases of COVID-19 continue to increase 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania increased by more than 640 over the past day and four more people died, the state Health Department announced Sunday.

The state's health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said in a video news conference that 38 people in all have died in the state after being diagnosed with the coronavirus infection. In all, nearly 3,400 Pennsylvanians have tested positive, and infections have been confirmed in 58 of the 67 counties.

Most of the people who have died or required hospitalization in Pennsylvania have been 65 or older.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

A look at coronavirus-related developments in Pennsylvania:

___

NURSING HOME OUTBREAK

The medical director at a western Pennsylvania nursing home said 14 residents have become infected with the coronavirus and additional tests are pending.

Dr. Dave Thimons told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that staff are doing what they can to help those affected at the Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver.

Levine said there have been 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes across Pennsylvania, and most of them are in the state's southeastern region of Philadelphia and its suburbs.

Thirty-six of the state's 695 nursing homes have confirmed cases. As of three days ago, there had been 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 17 Pennsylvania nursing homes, the Health Department said.

At the Brighton facility, most of the positive tests were received on Saturday, the paper said. At least one patient with more severe symptoms was transferred to a hospital but most remain in the 500-bed nursing home. The facility has set up a COVID-19 unit to address the outbreak.

___

IMMIGRATION DETAINEES

Migrant advocates told The Philadelphia Inquirer that immigration detainees began a hunger strike in a central Pennsylvania prison to demand release during the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal immigration authorities told the paper Saturday that some detainees at the York County Prison had recently refused meals, while advocates said it was at least 180 people.

Participants in the hunger strike are worried that prison staff could spread COVID-19 and that detainees who get sick may not receive proper medical care, the paper reported.

___

FEDERAL DECLARATION SOUGHT

Pennsylvania's governor says the state's COVID-19 outbreak response would be helped by a federal major disaster declaration.

Gov. Tom Wolf made a formal request for the declaration on Sunday, saying it would provide additional help to governments responding to the crisis.

Wolf, a Democrat, signed a disaster emergency proclamation for Pennsylvania on March 6 and it remains in effect.