Pence visiting Milwaukee suburbs along with DeVos, Walker

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans to visit two conservative Milwaukee suburbs during a Tuesday trip to Wisconsin.

Pence was to be joined by U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for a school choice round table discussion at Waukesha STEM Academy, the White House said Monday. Following that, Pence will kick off his first “Faith in America” event in Pewaukee. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker was to join Pence for that event.

The Pence visit comes two days before President Donald Trump was to be in Marinette for a tour of the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard. That will mark Trump's first visit to Wisconsin since January, when he held a rally in Milwaukee.

Pence was last in Wisconsin in April for a tour of GE Healthcare, where he touted the company's work to build ventilators to treat patients with COVID-19. Pence was also in Wisconsin for a school choice rally in the state Capitol in January. He also joined Trump for the Milwaukee rally.

Wisconsin is a key battleground state. Trump carried it by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016 and polls show him to be in a tight race with Democrat Joe Biden this year.