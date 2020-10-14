Pence in Michigan says 'road to victory' runs through state

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich. Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Pence in Michigan says 'road to victory' runs through state 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence told a Michigan crowd Wednesday that enthusiasm on the campaign trial doesn't match polls that have Joe Biden ahead of President Donald Trump.

Pence spoke outdoors to about 300 people at Lacks Enterprises in Cascade Township, near Grand Rapids.

He said polls four years ago didn't look too good, “kinda like now,” but the Trump-Pence ticket prevailed on Election Day, according to a pool report of his speech.

Trump plans to appear in Muskegon on Saturday. He won Michigan by only 10,700 votes in 2016.

“The road to victory runs right through Michigan,” Pence said.

He praised U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and said Biden would pack the court with liberal justices.

“But we’re not going to let it happen," the vice president said.

Biden this week said he's “not a fan” of adding seats to the Supreme Court, after weeks of avoiding questions about the idea that’s been pushed by progressives and used by Republicans to attack him.