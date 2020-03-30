Peep-O-Rama contest under way

In light of the recent health crisis, Kent Memorial Library has revised the guidelines for its Peep-O-Rama Contest.

The library has designed a Peep-O-Rama Contest Gallery at www.kentmemoriallibrary.org to display received dioramas so the public can vote.

Participants are encouraged to create a diorama of Peeps based on anything one can find at the library, including books, magazines, movies, games and more.

There are two age categories: 14 years and under and 15 years and up.

Entrants should email a photo or two of their submission with the entry form to lcpierpont@biblio.org betfore April 8.

The subject line should say “Peep Contest.”

Entry forms are available on the website.

All ages are encouraged to participate, with one entry per person)

Diorama sizes should be no larger than 2’ x 2’ (shoebox size is perfect).

It must include one or more Peeps in the piece. Other materials may be used for Peep costumes and to assemble the scene.

The entrant’s name, age and title of the diorama should be on the entry form.

Winners will be announced April 22 after public voting has finished.

Voting will take place April 9 through April 22.

If the library should reopen in the beginning of April, please resubmit the diorama to the library.