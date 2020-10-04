Pedestrian struck, dragged about 500 feet pronounced dead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities are searching for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian who Philadelphia police say was dragged hundreds of feet before the car fled.

The vehicle was heading south in the Juniata section of northeast Philadelphia shortly after 2:30 a.m. Sunday when it struck the man, police said.

Police say evidence at the scene indicated that “the pedestrian was carried with the vehicle for approximately 500 feet" before he landed on a sidewalk. Car parts from a sedan possibly dark in color were collected at the scene.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later. His name and age haven't been released.