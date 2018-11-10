Pedestrian killed by police car pursuing speeding driver

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a man has died after being struck by a village police cruiser that was pursuing a speeding car in upstate New York.

Cobleskill Police Chief Richard Bialkowski says two police cars on routine patrol spotted a speeding car in the Schoharie County village around 10 p.m. Friday and pursued it. During the chase on slick, rainy roads, a man walked into the path of the lead patrol car, which struck him. Both police cars stopped and officers started CPR on the unresponsive man.

The pedestrian was identified as 26-year-old Gerard Roldan III of Cobleskill. He was taken to a Cobleskill emergency room but didn't survive.

State police and the Schoharie County District Attorney's office are investigating the accident.