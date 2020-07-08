Pays tribute to 98-year-old Millie Keefe

To the Editor:

The community of New Milford lost a lifelong resident, one of its finest citizens, on June 17 with the death of 98-year-old Millie Keefe.

She served New Milford Hospital as an employee and a volunteer and was known to everyone in the hospital family. As personnel director, she listened when someone needed encouragement, and was available when the young doctor needed a sitter for his child while he made his rounds.

Her smile and unique laughter were contagious, yet she could be stern in an understanding way.

Agencies in New Milford benefited from her willingness to help. She volunteered at many including the ThriftMart, New Milford Village Fair Days and the New Milford Historical Society as they prepared for tag sales and numerous other projects. She was willing to work and made occasions successful and enjoyable. If there was volunteer work to be done, Millie was always the first one people thought of.

Millie was devoted to her church. The friendships and special relationships were a mainstay in her daily life. She was God's servant and lived the Word as she understood it.

The community misses her bright spirit and the laughter and joy she embodied. She talked about death as we grew older and perhaps wiser, but she certainly lived for the moment.

Millie has gone to “My Father's House with many mansions where He has prepared a place for her and He has come for her".

Well done, thy good and faithful servant. God Bless you, Millie Keefe, and may you rest in peace.

Elaine Layman