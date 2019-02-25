Pavement problems close I-85 southbound near Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near Spartanburg have been closed so crews can make emergency repairs to the pavement.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation closed the southbound side of the highway near Exit 75 on Sunday afternoon. That's where state Highway 9 crosses I-85.

Contractors studied the pavement problem overnight and hope to finish repairs and reopen the highway by Tuesday.

The DOT is detouring I-85 traffic on to nearby Business 85.