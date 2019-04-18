Patriot’s Day event to be held on Green

The first annual Patriot’s Day celebration will be held April 20 at noon the Village Green in New Milford.

Activities will include drills performed by the 6th Connecticut Regiment, the presentation of an Honorary Patriot Award, visits with representatives from the Daughters, Sons and Children of the American Revolution groups, music by Pat Maguire, a flag ceremony, a regiment salute, refreshments and more.