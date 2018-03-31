Passport program to begin at local library

Kent Memorial Library will join 123 other state libraries April 2-30 in participating in the Connecticut Library Association’s Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program.

To celebrate National Library Week during April, the Passport to Connecticut Libraries Program invites patrons to visit all participating Connecticut public libraries.

Patrons can pick up a passport at participating libraries. The passport will be stamped and a token gift will be given to the patron.

At each visit at participating libraries, patrons must show their library card; passports will be stamped and gifts will be presented.

Participants who visit at least five libraries and return their passport to a participating library by May 7 will be entered into one state-wide drawing for a chance to win a $150 gift card for adults (18 and up) and a $150 gift card for children (under 18).

This is a state-wide contest where four winners will be selected: one adult and one child from a random drawing from all who visited at least five libraries, and one adult and one child from a random drawing from all who visited the most libraries.

For details and a full list of participating libraries, visit your local library.