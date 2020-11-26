Passenger dies in 3-vehicle crash in Epsom, driver charged

EPSOM, N.H. (AP) — A passenger died in a three-vehicle crash on Route 4 in Epsom, New Hampshire State Police said.

Police said a westbound pickup truck rear-ended a sport utility vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The SUV was pushed into the eastbound lane and collided with an oncoming car.

Police said the pickup driver was taken to Concord Hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries. There were three people in the SUV; police said front passenger Peter Carver, of Casco, Maine, died at the scene. The other two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to survive, police said. The car's driver was treated at the scene and released.

The pickup driver, Amanda Raymond, 34, of Loudon, New Hampshire, was arrested at the hospital and charged with aggravated driving while impaired, a felony. She was released on personal recognizance bail, and remained at the hospital. A phone number could not be found for her, and it wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer.

Police are still investigating the crash.