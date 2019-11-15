Party-switching Kansas House member to seek open Senate seat

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas City-area lawmaker who made headlines by switching to the Democratic Party last year is seeking the state Senate seat of another lawmaker who did the same thing.

Four-term state Rep. Stephanie Clayton of Overland Park announced Friday that she would run next year for the seat held by Democratic state Sen. Barbara Bollier of Mission Hills.

Bollier is Democrats’ leading candidate for the U.S. Senate next year and is not seeking re-election to the Legislature.

Both Clayton and Bollier were elected as state lawmakers as moderate Republicans but switched parties in December. Clayton cited her dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump as a factor.

Clayton’s decision sets up a Democratic primary in Bollier’s district. Former Kansas Democratic Party Executive Director Ethan Corson of Fairway announced his candidacy in October.