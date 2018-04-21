Party planned at historic Kent site

The Kent Historical Society will celebrate its 18th century home and museum with a special party, “Seven Hearths Revealed,” April 21 at 6 p.m.

Guests will tour Seven Hearths Museum, view George Laurence Nelson's artwork and enjoy wine and hors d'oeuvres.

For tickets, visit www.kenthistoricalsociety.org.

Deborah Chabrian, KHS trustee and well-known watercolorist, has organized a “paint out” with a group of local artists to create artwork that will be auctioned off at the party, with proceeds going to the George Laurence Nelson Scholarship Fund.

This is the second year for the painting fundraiser.

Invited artists are creating paintings this year inspired by the interior rooms of the unique house museum.

"We want to draw attention to GLN's light-filled studio here at Seven Heaths, to bring life and art back into the house,” Chambrian said.

The party will provide an opportunity to discover more about the house’s rich legacy.

Trustee Jeffrey Morgan continues to remove paint layers, particularly in the South Parlor, adding to the society’s knowledge of what the interiors looked like through the years.

The stairs (c. 1940), which previously gave access from the Fur Trading Post to the attic, have been removed.

A new stair has been reconstructed in the original location from period materials and hand wrought nails.

It is located at the top of the stairs from what was originally the general store and was later used by George Laurence Nelson as his painting studio.

Several examples of Nelson’s interior watercolors will be on display throughout the house at 4 Studio Hill Road.