Participants sought for park’s ‘Peacock Strut’

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will offer a "Peacock Strut" fundraiser June 6-7.

Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum in New Milford is introducing a new event to benefit the park while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Individuals are invited to participate in the “Peacock Strut” June 6-7.

People can sponsor participants by the lap at the park, by the mile or a flat donation.

“The Strut is a great way for individuals to get out and get fresh air and exercise while maintaining social distancing,” state Park Executive Director Billy Buckbee.

“We can’t hold events here, so people can walk on their own, in the park distanced or even on their treadmill if need be,” he said.

Those who participate are encouraged to share photos with the park.

“We love that, and the overall intent is for participants to reach out to friends and family to sponsor them as they walk for the park,” Buckbee said. “It’s a great way for an individual of any age to give back to the park.”

Buckbee described how park officials have had to think “outside the box” when it comes to events “to ensure we can keep the park open, safe and clean.”

With guidelines in place during the coronavirus pandemic, the park is prevented from holding its usual primary fundraising events, including weddings and other large-group events.

“I am personally going to walk for both days around the park if anyone would like to walk six feet away from me,” Buckbee added.

For more information about the park or participation in the event, contact Arielle Barker, office manager, at 860-799-6520 or email harrybrooke14@gmail.com.