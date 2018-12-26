Partially delivered calf found frozen; cow's owner charged

MACKSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a south-central Iowa man was charged with livestock neglect after failing to euthanize a cow whose partially delivered calf was frozen.

Adair County court records say 46-year-old Daniel Brownlee also is charged with failure to properly dispose of a dead animal. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him. Brownlee, of Macksburg, is due in court on Jan. 3.

The court records say an Adair County sheriff's deputy found in one of Brownlee's fields on Dec. 10 the distressed cow on her side, unable to expel the rest of the calf from her body. The records say the deputy told Brownlee about the cow's situation and told him that a veterinarian said the cow should be euthanized.

The deputy says the cow was in the same predicament and still alive nearly three days later.

The deputy also reported finding a cow carcass that appeared to have been fed upon by other animals.