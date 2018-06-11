Photo: Michael Zorn, Invision
Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for best featured actress in a play for "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP) less
Photo: Michael Zorn, Invision
Laurie Metcalf accepts the award for best featured actress in a play for "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo ... more
Andrew Garfield accepts the award for best leading actor in a play for "Angels in America" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP) less
Photo: Michael Zorn, Invision
Andrew Garfield accepts the award for best leading actor in a play for "Angels in America" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Michael ... more
Glenda Jackson poses in the press room with the award for leading actress in a play for "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) less
Photo: Evan Agostini, Invision
Glenda Jackson poses in the press room with the award for leading actress in a play for "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 10, 2018, in New ... more
NEW YORK (AP) — Selected list of winners of the 2018 Tony Awards, announced Sunday.
Best Musical: "The Band's Visit."
Best Play: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two."
Best Book of a Musical: "The Band's Visit."
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theater: "The Band's Visit."
Best Revival of a Play: "Angels in America."
Best Revival of a Musical: "Once on This Island."
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Andrew Garfield, "Angels in America."
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Glenda Jackson, "Three Tall Women."
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical: Tony Shalhoub, "The Band's Visit."
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical: Katrina Lenk, "The Band's Visit."
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Nathan Lane, "Angels in America."
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, "Three Tall Women."
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Ari'el Stachel, "The Band's Visit."
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Lindsay Mendez, "Carousel."
___
Online: http://tonyawards.com