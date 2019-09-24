Partial human skull undergoes forensic testing in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware Division of Forensic Science is testing a partial human skull discovered behind a gas station this summer.

The Delaware News Journal reports that records from a national database of missing and unidentified people show the adult remains were found in Wilmington in July during the excavation of a wooded area behind a strip of businesses.

The Wilmington Police Department said the skull was turned over to the state Forensic Science Department for testing. The newspaper says police didn't answer questions about who found the remains or why the discovery wasn't made public.

The database entry says the area where the skull was found was known for "significant foot traffic and homeless encampments" and the site was littered with trash and other debris.

___

