Parks & Rec issues ‘sincere thanks’ for support

To the Editor:

The New Milford Parks and Recreation Department would like to thank everyone who participated in our Halloween Trunk or Treat event at the John Pettibone Community Center on Nov.1.

Our sincere thanks to all families, local businesses and organizations who donated candy.

Thank you to all the “trunks” and volunteers who participated.

A special thanks to Water Witch Hose Co. #2, Northville and Gaylordsville volunteer fire departments, New Milford Ambulance, New Milford Police, New Milford Public Works Department and our friends at CERT who provided security.

Our appreciation goes to M&O Construction, Hudson Construction Associates, Asphalt Repair Services and Bank Street Investments as the premier sponsors of this event, along with Meadowbrook Landscaping, Big Y, Stop & Shop, and Walmart.

Thank you again for all your help and generosity to make this event possible.

Laura Murphy

Director of Programs and Events