Parking lot re-opens for Children’s Center use

St. Peter’s Lodge No. 21 A.F. & A.M. in New Milford has announced the reopening of its parking lot for use by the Children’s Center’s employees, parents, and school visitors.

The parking lot on Aspetuck Avenue is open for their use Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

St. Peter’s Lodge No. 21 A.F. & A.M. and the Children’s Center have enjoyed long-standing reputations of working together for many decades toward our common goals of serving and improving our community.

“The use of the Masons’ parking lot for the past 35 years was an invaluable gift to our nonprofit preschool,” said Susan Johnston, executive director of the Children’s Center.

“Over this time frame, the Masons have helped us serve 3,500 children and their families. We are lucky to have such a community minded neighbor,” she said.

“The Children’s Center is known both in our community and nationally as an excellent organization,” said Eric Olsen, president of the St. Peter's Lodge No. 21's Temple Association.

“Its sliding fee scale makes childcare affordable for working families with low-and moderate-incomes,” he said. “We're proud to have them as our neighbor.”

Johnston said the center is grateful for the lodge’s reopening of the parking lot.

“We extend our thanks to St. Peter’s Lodge No 21 A.F. & A.M.,” Johnston said. “Our children, parents, staff, and board are thrilled that we do not have turn one of our playgrounds into a parking lot.”

Freemasonry is the oldest fraternal organization in the world.

Masons are taught to be good citizens, to strive towards improving their character, to care for those less fortunate, and to contribute generously to the community.

St. Peter’s Lodge No. 21 A.F. & A.M. was founded in New Milford in 1791 and is one of the earliest Freemasonic Lodges in Connecticut. Built in 1884 as an Episcopal Church, the beautiful Gothic building and its commercial kitchen are available for rental.

The Children’s Center, founded in 1971, is a year-round preschool serving children ranging in age from three months-old to eight years-old with full day, half day, and Before-&-After public school programs.

It is the first preschool in the state of Connecticut to earn the prestigious NAEYC national accreditation.