Park slates ‘Who Are You Carrying?’

Harrybrooke Park in New Milford will on May 26 hold the third annual “Who are You Carrying?” event.

Participants will complete a heroes workout that will benefit the park and Help Our Military Heroes. Registration will start at 9 a.m. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event honors fallen heroes, with one specific military hero as the event honoree, the late Petty Officer First Class Jason D. Lewis of Brookfield.

Interested participants are invited to participate individually or with a team. Each person or team will complete 2,500 reps of a workout in the name of fallen veterans. The workout will include 500 push-ups, 500 sit-ups, 500 mountain climbers, 500 flutter kicks and 500 air squats.

Participants will wear a T-shirt with the name of a fallen hero on their back, that they carry with them every day, and will do their workout in that person’s honor.

Sponsorships are available.

Help Our Military Heroes is dedicated to delivering adaptive minivans to our wounded and injured military heroes who have served since the inception of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

For more information, call the park, located off Still River Road, at 860-799-6520.