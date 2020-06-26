Park presents prestigious volunteer awards

Harrybrooke Park & Harden House Museum in New Milford recently honored three volunteers with a special award recognizing them for their dedicated service to the park.

Bill Buckbee, executive director of the park, presented Charlie Dorr and Lee and Lynn Colville each with a President’s Volunteer Service Award June 18.

“On behalf of a grateful Nation, I thank you for your service to your fellow Americans and those most in need,” the letter signed by President Donald J. Trump read.

“Through your dedicated service, you have ensured the continuation of America’s unparalleled commitment to improving the lives of others,” the letter reads.

The letter goes on to say each volunteer has “served as a model of the American spirit” and that their “many hours of service have strengthened the bonds of cooperation and trust that bring people together, while helping to address some of the greatest challenges of our time.”

Buckbee said the park went through a certification process in order to be able to present the awards.

Three levels of volunteer service awards are available: bronze for 100 hours of service, silver for 250 hours of service and gold for 500 hours of service.

Dorr and the Colvilles earned gold awards, having voluteered more than 500 hours just since January. They were presented by Bill Deak, president of the park’s board of managers, as well as a letter from President Trump and a certificate.

Buckbee said the park is designated as one of the only places in New Milford that give present this type of award.

