Park Service starts controlled fires at Manassas battlefield

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — The National Park Service has launched a series of controlled fires at Manassas National Battlefield.

The park service says the burns are designed to restore views at the battlefield, maintain wildlife habitat and combat invasive species.

Fires are planned on about 75 acres. Some burns were initiated Wednesday; others are planned for Thursday, weather permitting.

The park has initiated similar fires two other times since April 2018.

Manassas National Battlefield runs along busy Interstate 66 and encompasses land where the First and Second Battles of Bull Run were fought in 1861 and 1862, respectively. The first Bull Run battle was the first major battle of the Civil War.