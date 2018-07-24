Parish gets funds from oil spill settlement for boat launch

DES ALLEMANDS, La. (AP) — A boat launch is one of the 23 projects Louisiana has chosen for a portion of the $60 million set aside from the Deepwater Horizon oil spill settlement to fund recreation projects.

The New Orleans Advocate reported Monday that St. Charles Parish will get $1.8 million for the boat launch in Des Allemands.

Billy Woodruff represents the area in the Parish Council. He says the boat launch would mean more parking for trailers with boats, which might attract future bass fishing tournaments.

Woodruff says the exact location along Bayou Des Allemands hasn't been finalized. But a federal environmental assessment shows the parish is looking to acquire acreage.

A 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil platform killed 11 workers and caused a blow-out that began spewing oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

