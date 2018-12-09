Paris cleans up after latest riot; pressure builds on Macron

Demonstrators gather around a burning barricade during clashes with riots police, in Paris, France, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Crowds of protesters angry at President Emmanuel Macron and France's high taxes tried to converge on the presidential palace Saturday, some scuffling with police firing tear gas, amid exceptional security measures aimed at preventing a repeat of last week's rioting. less Demonstrators gather around a burning barricade during clashes with riots police, in Paris, France, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. Crowds of protesters angry at President Emmanuel Macron and France's high taxes tried ... more Photo: Thibault Camus, AP Photo: Thibault Camus, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close Paris cleans up after latest riot; pressure builds on Macron 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

PARIS (AP) — Paris monuments are reopening, cleanup workers are out on the streets and shop owners are trying to put the city on its feet again, after new protests and rioting injured 71 people in the French capital and caused widespread damage.

President Emmanuel Macron broke his silence to tweet appreciation for the police, but pressure mounted Sunday on him to propose new solutions to calm the anger dividing France.

The number of injured in Paris and nationwide was down Saturday from protest riots a week ago. But France's exceptional police deployment failed to deter determined protesters. Some 125,000 took to the streets Saturday around France with a bevy of demands.

Fierce winds and rain pummeled Paris overnight, complicating the effort to clean up tear gas canisters and debris left by protesters' fires and looting.