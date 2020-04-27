Parents of SC special needs students adapt to homeschooling

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Cindy Quillen spilled a few colored pom-poms onto the tray attached to her daughter Nancy’s wheelchair for her Monday math lesson. However, Nancy, a student at McCarthy Teszler School, was far more interested in the iPod her sister Markie, home from college, had in the kitchen.

McCarthy Teszler provides an educational environment for students with special needs and helps them to develop life skills.

“It’s been tiring,” said Quillen. “On a good day, even when they’re in school, I think most special needs parents, you don’t feel like you’re doing enough and so now you really don’t feel like you’re doing enough.”

Quillen has been homeschooling Nancy, 13, since the school shut down last month to slow the spread of coronavirus with the help of her college-age children and her husband Mark, who is working from home.

Teachers are working with parents who are trying to recreate the level of assistance and stimulation their children receive at the school in their homes. Families received packets with worksheets, activity suggestions, and tasks to help with skill development, like cutting out pictures, matching them to corresponding words and gluing them down.

“Every student at McCarthy has an individualized education plan that matches where they are and where we want them to get to, so we look for activities that serve those goals, but at the same time we look for things that parents can do with them in order to achieve this goal at home,” said Principal Rene Ford.

Realistic learning options are important because what a teenager attending a standard public school could complete in minutes, could take a special needs student an hour to do. For students like Nancy, who has limited mobility and is mostly nonverbal, these tasks also require constant assistance from a family member.

While the Quillens decided to focus mostly on Nancy’s academic work which requires that hand-over-hand assistance, Nelson Edwards and her son Willy, 15, decided to take the practical approach for home learning, focusing on developing life skills for the last month. Willy, who has Down syndrome, also attends McCarthy Teszler.

“The school sent him a list of things like daily living suggestions,” Edwards said, flipping through the three-page list of tasks and chores. “We went through early on and we highlighted some of the things that Willy can do. He’s learned to help put his clothes on. He’s got a drawer and a bin in the bathroom that he can put the towels and the washcloths into. He’s learning to set the table and he’s learning to sort the silverware.”

The families are asked to complete a couple of academic tasks a day since many of the time-consuming non-academic services rendered at the school, like speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and vision services are now being provided through virtual means, if possible, and sometimes by the families themselves.

“Part of what we’re trying to coordinate is how to help parents do some of those things that we do day-to-day, hands-on, to make sure the kids are in a good spot,” Ford said.

The transition has also been difficult for the students, who associate being home with fun weekend activities, not worksheets.

“It’s almost like every day is a Saturday to her,” Quillen said of her daughter. “She loves her iPad, that’s like what she wants to do. So when we transition into doing the real schoolwork, sometimes she’s not ready. Whereas at school, she’s got her peers and she’s got that positive peer pressure to participate.”

Ford said many of these transitional issues are caused by a lack of environmental cues.

“A lot of how our kids communicate is the environmental cues, so she knows when she comes to school that it’s work time, but when she’s here at home, understanding that it’s still school time is hard and it is for all of our students,” Ford said.

However, despite the difficulties of schooling, the Quillens and the Edwards, just like other families, are happy to have everyone together during this uncertain time, and both families are enjoying spending time with their older children who have come back home. In some ways, working one-on-one with their children has been rewarding.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a better read of him,” Edwards said. “Sometimes it feels like the teachers know him better than I do because they spend more time awake with him than I do. It’s been an advantage I think for me to learn the behavior things that I wasn’t accustomed to.”

She said the practical assignments had given her a better idea of what her son is capable of, and now she expects a little more of him at home. The extra time also allows the families to practice communicating with their children using their speech devices, rather than intuiting what they need.

“Parents are getting a really good idea of what we expect every day and so they are able to kind of raise the bar a little bit on what they’re asking kids to do at home,” Ford said.