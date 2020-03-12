Parents’ night out event on tap

The New Milford Youth Agency will hold a parents’ night out event March 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Children in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to attend the event at the Youth Agency located in the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road.

Offerings will include crafts, games, Legos, movies and more.

The cost is $10 per child.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-210-2030 or email cnorlander@newmilford.org.