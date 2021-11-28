Skip to main content
Parents meet officers who saved daughter run over by car

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — It was a particularly emotional Thanksgiving for a Yonkers couple and their baby daughter, four months after a car ran over her as it slammed through the front of a barbershop.

On the day before the holiday, Myrna Nunez and Jorge Palacios met the police officers who pulled 8-month-old Leslie Palacios from underneath a Hyundai Elantra in July. Video released by police showed the car striking a curb and a parked car before hitting Nunez as she crossed the street with the child in her arms.

With both still on the hood, the car slammed through the front of the barbershop. Officers Paul Samoyedny and Rocco Fusco were having breakfast nearby and rushed to the scene. They found Nunez near the front of the bumper and Leslie under the car.

Along with bystanders Bart Castillo, Michael Lo Russo and Jose Suero, the officers lifted the car off the toddler.

Leslie sustained skull fractures and had to undergo skin graft surgery on her back, but is recovering and meeting her milestones such as crawling and grabbing onto things around the house, Nunez said during the meeting. Nunez suffered a broken leg in the crash.

“These last four months have been incredibly tough, but Leslie and I continue to do better and get stronger every day,” Nunez said.

The driver, 44-year-old David Poncurak, pleaded guilty to several charges including vehicular assault, the Journal News reported.