Parents charged with homicide in infant's overdose death

BALDWIN, Pa. (AP) — The parents of a year-old child who authorities say died of a drug overdose have been charged with homicide.

Tracy Humphreys and Thomas Snelsire, both 45, of Baldwin, also face numerous drug counts in the death of Thomas Humphreys, whose body was found Sept. 13 in the family's home. Investigators noted that the boy had likely been dead “for a long period of time” before authorities were alerted.

It wasn't clear Thursday if either parent was in custody or had retained an attorney.

Allegheny County police said they found drug paraphernalia in the basement that was within reach of the child’s play pen, while a cut green plastic straw containing “an unknown white powder" was found under a blanket in the play pen .

Other drug paraphernalia and heroin was found in the home,

The infant's body was found about a month after a county child welfare caseworker had inspected the home and reported that she did not see “illegal drugs or inappropriate conditions.”

A county spokeswoman said officials cannot comment on their involvement with any particular family.