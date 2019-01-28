Parents as Partners program slated

New Milford Public Schools will host its next Parents as Partners program, “The Teenage Brain: Cracking the Code,” Feb. 25 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Steph Johnson will lead the program at Sarah Noble Intermediate School on Sunny Valley Road.

A snow date of March 18 is planned.

The informative and humorous program will include information on brain development that explains many of the challenging behaviors that can cause parents to lose their mind, and discuss strategies to prevent negative behaviors, provide consequences instead of non-sequences and help kids develop positive social skills.

Child care will be provided. If child care is needed, please relay that information when reserving a space.

For more information and RSVP, call Linda Morse at 860-354-2654.